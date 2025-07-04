Off the Rails Heavy Metal Music Festival in Port Jefferson Station hits all the right notes

1 of 17

By Bill Landon

The inaugural Off the Rails Heavy Metal Music Festival, which showcased local metal musicians at the Train Car Park in Port Jefferson Station, was met with brilliant sunshine and rising temperatures on Saturday afternoon.

The lineup featured 11 local Long Island heavy metal rock bands like Zuppo, Dracolich, Freek Party, Greenhaven, Rosetta Stoned, Gillard, Out to Lunch, Married Knot, Ramaner, Meatbees and Vicious Summer. Several musicians performed in more than one band, putting on a rousing all afternoon performance, much to the delight of the enthusiastic crowd.

— Photos by Bill Landon