Disney’s ‘Frozen Jr.’ extended at the Engeman Theater

Join the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport for Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” now extended through March 8 by popular demand! When faced with danger, princesses Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. This enchanting musical features all of the memorable songs from the hit Disney film and will thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $15. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.