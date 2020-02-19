Port Jefferson Girls Basketball Secure Finals Spot

It was a whiteout on the basketball court Feb. 13 at home, as the Lady Royals defeated Babylon 55-37 for a playoff win.

The home crowd, all dressed in white to support the No. 1 seed Lady Royals, streamed onto the court after the final buzzer, cheering the team’s chance at the Suffolk B Finals game.

Junior Evelyn Walker had six points and 11 rebounds, along with a 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter.

Leading in scoring was sophomore Abigail Rolfe with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while junior Brooke Zamek was no slouch at 17 points.

Port Jefferson is set to retake the court against Mattituck in the Suffolk B Finals game Friday, Feb. 21 at Centereach High School. Game time is set for 6 p.m. The admission fee is $8 when purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI. Otherwise the fee is $10, cash only, at the door.