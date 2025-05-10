Brookhaven Town to hold 5th annual Health and Wellness Fair on May 17

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico has announced that the 5th Annual Health and Wellness Fair will take place on Saturday, May 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brookhaven Town Hall. Sponsored by JVC Broadcasting, as well as Stop & Shop and ShopRite, this eagerly anticipated event has become a cornerstone of the community’s commitment to promoting health and wellness for residents of all ages.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet representatives from various health and wellness industries, who will provide valuable information on topics ranging from fitness and nutrition to mental health and healthcare services. The fair is designed to connect the community with local resources, empowering residents to lead healthier, happier lives. To add to the excitement, plenty of free giveaways will be available throughout the event.

Adding a dynamic element to the day, JVC Broadcasting will be on-site conducting interviews with participants, vendors, and attendees. These interviews will be aired on 103.9 LI News Radio, offering listeners a chance to hear firsthand accounts of the event’s positive impact on the Brookhaven community. Supervisor Dan Panico emphasizes that the Health and Wellness Fair reflects Brookhaven Town’s dedication to providing opportunities for residents to engage with essential health-related resources.

“Our Health and Wellness Fair is not just an event—it’s a celebration of our community’s commitment to fostering a healthier future for everyone. We are grateful to JVC Broadcasting for their support in making this event a resounding success,” said Panico.

Brookhaven Town Hall, located at 1 Independence Hill in Farmingville, will serve as the welcoming venue for this annual event. Residents are encouraged to mark their calendars and join in celebrating health and wellness on Saturday, May 17. It promises to be a day filled with learning, community connection, and inspiration.

For more information, call 631-451-6331.