Strong turnout for Town of Brookhaven’s 10th annual Arbor Day seedling giveaway

On April 25, the Town of Brookhaven celebrated its 10th Annual Arbor Day Seedling Giveaway at Town Hall in Farmingville. The event yielded a strong turnout and portrayed a clear message: every small effort contributes to a greener, healthier community. Held in the south parking lot of Brookhaven Town Hall, the event offered residents a variety of free native tree seedlings, mulch, and compost, while promoting broader environmental stewardship initiatives.

Approximately 1,400 young trees and shrubs were distributed, with the hybrid poplar emerging as the most popular tree, followed by the bear oak. On the shrub side, prairie willow and sand cherry were resident favorites. All remaining plants will be put to good use on Town open space by the Division of Land Management.

Supervisor Dan Panico praised the success of the initiative, noting, “Every little bit helps—especially in our wetlands—for the health of our bays and bodies of water. We’re restoring 187 acres of wetlands down in Mastic Beach, but we have projects going throughout the entire Town. This Arbor Day project was started by former Supervisor and current Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, and I know he’d be proud to see we’re giving away three times the amount of seedlings today.”

As part of the Town’s continued commitment to sustainability, residents also had the opportunity to purchase composting units and rain barrels in advance through the Town’s online store. In total, 86 rain barrels and 63 composters were purchased. Due to high demand, the online store is being reopened to allow more residents to take advantage of this program. Orders can be placed at https://brookhaven.compostersale.com/, and the next scheduled pick-up date is Friday, July 25.

Brookhaven has been recognized as a Tree City USA community, reflecting the Town’s ongoing investment in environmental initiatives, open space preservation, and public engagement through events like the Arbor Day Giveaway.