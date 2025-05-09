9th annual Cona Elder Law Caregiver Conference attracts hundreds

1 of 4

More than 250 people on the verge of retirement attended the 9th Annual Cona Elder Law Caregiver Conference, “Rewiring & Retiring Well on Long Island: The Secret Ingredients No One Talks About” at the Hilton Long Island in Melville on Wednesday, May 7, where they heard from a panel of well-known Long Islanders who shared their personal stories of life after a lifetime of work.

The focus of the evening was a discussion around how to navigate a post-career life, including the financial and emotional impact of not going to work five days a week anymore. Experts say people not only need to plan financially but also emotionally to avoid being disappointed or depressed with a downshift in their daily routines.

“We’re not wired that way, we’re still going, we’re vibrant people who have a lot of life left, we still have things we want to do. So you’re really planning for a shift in life,” said Jennifer Cona, Founder and Managing Partner of Cona Elder Law. “So having that conversation and making that plan is important to having a successful retirement, or rewirement.”

The main event, a panel discussion, talked about strategies for a successful retirement with five Long Islanders who have done it: Paul Fleishman, Newsday, Vice President of Public Affairs (Retired); Esther Fortunoff-Greene, Owner, Fortunoff, Rewired to EFG Designs; Kathy Munsch, American Heart Association, Regional Vice President (Retired); and Randy Goldbaum, Partner, Egress Pros, Rewired to Cannabis and Hemp Entrepreneur.

“I chose to pivot in a way that I can use my sources from all over the world and follow my passion,” said Esther Fortunoff-Greene, former owner of Fortunoff Department Stores. “I rewired rather than retired because I love work, and I love the people with whom I created working relationships for all those years. Life is short and we need to do what matters.”

“I had to go through a process that took me a couple years to get to the point where I was looking forward to being retired,” said Paul Fleishman, who retired from a multi-decade career at Newsday. “I had to get over how I was going to get over missing going to work every day and all the fulfillment and all of the satisfaction and all the reward. So that was a process.”

The evening also featured a presentation from Melissa Negrin-Wiener, Esq., Senior Partner, Cona Elder Law, and Evelyn Gellar, Managing Director, Forest Hills Financial Group, titled “Managing Retirement Income & Risk During Volatile Markets.”

Additionally, more than 40 elder care industry sponsors and exhibitors shared resources on topics including home care, assisted living, reverse mortgages, long-term care insurance, and caregiver support services.

About Cona Elder Law

Cona Elder Law concentrates in the areas of elder law, estate planning, estate administration and litigation, and health care law. Cona Elder Law takes a holistic approach to elder law, providing support and resources for older adults and caregivers, and maintains long-term, partnering relationships with clients to provide the best solutions for multiple generations.