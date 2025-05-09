Suffolk County D.A.: Mastic man found guilty of murder after trial
Previously Convicted Felon James Brown Faces Up to 40 Years to Life in Prison at Sentencing
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that James Brown, 45, of Mastic, was found guilty after a jury trial of Murder in the Second Degree and other related charges, for fatally shooting his longtime friend, Umar Elquhir, 45, of Mastic, in November 2023.
“This previously convicted felon killed his longtime friend by shooting him multiple times,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I thank the jury for the attention they paid to this case. We will seek a sentence that ensures defendant Brown can no longer hurt other Suffolk County residents.”
The evidence at trial established that on November 7, 2023, at approximately 9:27 p.m., Suffolk County Police received multiple 911 calls reporting that a male was on the ground and possibly shot in the Poospatuck Reservation in Mastic. Once police arrived at the scene, they saw the victim unresponsive and with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground next to a home where Brown resided. The victim was transported to Long Island Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
During their investigation, law enforcement obtained video surveillance from a smoke shop across the street from Brown’s home which revealed that Brown and the victim had a physical altercation earlier in the evening.
The victim left but returned approximately two hours later and parked outside of Brown’s home. When Brown came out of the home, he walked toward the victim’s car while repeatedly yelling, “You wanna die?” before firing approximately nine shots into the vehicle. Multiple bullets hit the victim, who was seated in the driver’s seat. Brown then walked away and went inside his home, and the victim got out of his vehicle and collapsed onto the ground. Brown testified at the trial that he was acting in self-defense and scared for his life.
Police lifted a palm print from an area where Brown was seen to be touching when he was firing the shots in the video surveillance. The palm print was compared to Brown’s palms, and it was determined to be a match.
On May 9, 2025, Brown was convicted of one count of Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A felony, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Class C felonies, after a jury trial heard before Supreme Court Justice John B. Collins.
Brown was previously convicted in February 2012 of Assault in the First Degree (Loaded Weapon) for which he was sentenced to five years imprisonment.
Brown is due back in court for sentencing on June 16, 2025, and potentially faces up to 40 years to life in prison. He is being represented by Jason Russo, Esq.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Eric S. Aboulafia of the Homicide Bureau, and the investigation was conducted by Detective T. Michael Palumbo and retired Detective Brendan O’Hara of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Homicide Squad.