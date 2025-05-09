Suffolk County D.A.: Mastic man found guilty of murder after trial

Previously Convicted Felon James Brown Faces Up to 40 Years to Life in Prison at Sentencing

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that James Brown, 45, of Mastic, was found guilty after a jury trial of Murder in the Second Degree and other related charges, for fatally shooting his longtime friend, Umar Elquhir, 45, of Mastic, in November 2023.

“This previously convicted felon killed his longtime friend by shooting him multiple times,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I thank the jury for the attention they paid to this case. We will seek a sentence that ensures defendant Brown can no longer hurt other Suffolk County residents.”

The evidence at trial established that on November 7, 2023, at approximately 9:27 p.m., Suffolk County Police received multiple 911 calls reporting that a male was on the ground and possibly shot in the Poospatuck Reservation in Mastic. Once police arrived at the scene, they saw the victim unresponsive and with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground next to a home where Brown resided. The victim was transported to Long Island Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During their investigation, law enforcement obtained video surveillance from a smoke shop across the street from Brown’s home which revealed that Brown and the victim had a physical altercation earlier in the evening.