Atelier at Flowerfield presents online lecture

The Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James hosts an online lecture, American Tragedy: A 20th Century Portrait of Life in the United States by Ralph Fasanella, on Thursday, May 13 via Zoom at 7 p.m.

Artist Marc Fasanella speaks about his father, Ralph Fasanella. Throughout his artistic evolution, self-taught working class artist, Ralph Fasanella (1914-1997) visually chronicled the political history of his time. His work in oil on canvas captured the culture and identities of an American populace caught up in a market driven fantasy of social evolution with periods of civil unrest.. Register at www.theatelieratflowerfield. org. For more information, call 631-250-9009.