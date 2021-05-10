Miller Place Panthers pounce on Kingsmen

Kings Park’s Brian Green checks James Sternberg in a League II matchup May 7. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park sophomore midfielder Mark Griffin moves the ball upfield in a road game against the Panthers May 7. Bill Landon photo
Miller Place co-captain Nicholas Belvedere cuts inside in an 11-7 victory May 7. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place sophomore Robbie Cunningham scoring one of his five goals on the day against Kings Park. Bill Landon photo
Kings Park attack Andrew Plate fires at the cage in a League II matchup on the road against Miller Place. Bill Landon photo
Kings Park junior Dom Mastromonica drives on Robbie Bennett in a road game May 7. Bill Landon photo
Miller Place junior Jack Davis drives on Ralph Perangelo in an 11-7 victory May 7. Photo by Bill Landon
James Sternberg shoots for the Panthers in an 11-7 win against Kings Park May 7. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior co-captain Nicholas Belvedere drives on Joey O’Neill in a home game May 7. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place co-captain Anthony Bartolotto smokes a shot at the cage as Joey O’Neill in a League II matchup against Kings Park. Bill Landon photo
Kings Park junior Brian Green drives on Miller Place co-captain Anthony Bartolotto May 7. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place attackman Jack Davis drives on the Kings Park defender in an 11-7 victory May 7. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior co-captain Nicholas Belvedere sprints past Brian Green in a home game May 7. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place defenseman Owen Connelly wards off a Kings Park’s midfielder May 7. Bill Landon photo
Miller Place sophomore Nick Oliva with a flying stick check on Ralph Perangelo in a League II contest May 7. Photo by Bill Landon

Kings Park stayed with Miller Place trading goal for goal to make it a one goal game at the half but it was Robbie Cunningham’s stick that ruled the day for the Panthers where the sophomore midfielder scored five goals to lead his team to an 11-7 victory in a League II contest at home May 7.

Miller Place co-captain Anthony Bartolotto notched a hat-trick, Nicholas Belvedere scored twice and teammate James Sternberg stretched the net.

Kings Park senior Paul Freyre had a pair of goals for the Kingsmen as did Dom Mastromonica and Nico Laviano as Chris Panetta found the back of the net.

The win lifts the Panthers to 2-0 in the division where Kings Park searches for their first win of this COVID-compressed spring season.

