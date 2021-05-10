Miller Place Panthers pounce on Kingsmen

1 of 20

Kings Park stayed with Miller Place trading goal for goal to make it a one goal game at the half but it was Robbie Cunningham’s stick that ruled the day for the Panthers where the sophomore midfielder scored five goals to lead his team to an 11-7 victory in a League II contest at home May 7.

Miller Place co-captain Anthony Bartolotto notched a hat-trick, Nicholas Belvedere scored twice and teammate James Sternberg stretched the net.

Kings Park senior Paul Freyre had a pair of goals for the Kingsmen as did Dom Mastromonica and Nico Laviano as Chris Panetta found the back of the net.

The win lifts the Panthers to 2-0 in the division where Kings Park searches for their first win of this COVID-compressed spring season.