Winner of TBR News Media’s 7th annual Adult Coloring Contest announced

Winner of TBR News Media’s 7th annual Adult Coloring Contest announced

by -
0 19
1 of 34
Kristen Lubliner is our grand prize winner this year!
By Alice McAteer, Port Jefferson Station
By Annina Luck of Huntington
By Ann McKenna of Northport
By Ann Murphy of Stony Brook
By Augusta Malvagno or Port Jefferson Station
By Beverly Gross of St. James
By Beverly C. Tyler of Setauket
By Carol Bergano of Stony Brook
By Corrine Salbu of Rocky Point
By Donna Bartunek of Nesconset
By Erika Carley of Rocky Point
By Erin Fish of Setauket
By Ginger Tiberius of Stony Brook
Irene Shanahan or Sound Beach
By Irene Shanahan, Sound Beach
By Jacqueline Fern of Setauket
By Jean McGibbon of Huntington
By Karen Podesta of Port Jefferson Station
By Karin Gannets of East Setauket
By Kenneth Thuilot of Sound Beach
By Lilli Governale of Mount Sinai
By Linda Sardone of Sound Beach
By Lucille Robinson of Port Jefferson
By Madeleine LaFrano of East Setauket
By Millicent Gerber of Rocky Point
By Patricia Cardone of Rocky Point
By Paula Conway of East Setauket
By Rae Dalosis of Northport
By Sandra Fresh of Stony Brook
By Sheila Reilly of Mount Sinai
By Shirley Marrero of Port Jefferson Station
By Stephanie Pagliaro of Port Jefferson Station
By Susan Saviano of Selden

Kristen Lubliner of  Mount Sinai  is our grand prize winner!

Dear Readers, 

We recently held our seventh annual adult coloring contest and once again the response was overwhelming! We received many colorful entries from readers all along the North Shore who used many different types of medium including colored pencils, gel pens, glitter, acrylic paint, stick-on gems and markers to create their masterpieces. It was so interesting to see how each artist interpreted the design, with some coloring in the background, outlining the heart, and even cutting out the heart and added a different backing. 

This year’s entries were a sign of how popular adult coloring has become and for some, the heart design made them reflect on the past. Beverly C. Tyler of Setauket chose shades of purple in his design in honor of the 240th anniversary of the Purple Heart. Carol Bergano of Stony Brook dedicated her entry to her mother who passed away two years ago. The pink and black on her heart says “Love U Mom.” Linda Sardone of Sound Beach summed it up by saying “I feel that I’ve created a Valentine to our favorite newspaper!”

Although it was extremely difficult to choose a winner as every entry was beautiful and unique in its own way, our judges ultimately chose the coloring page by Kristen Lubliner of Mount Sinai who edged out the competition with clean lines and colors that popped. Kristen receives a three-year subscription to any one of our six papers, courtesy of Times Beacon Record News Media.

And surprise, all other participants will receive a one-year subscription as a thank you for entering our contest! Congratulations to all! Be safe and be well.

(Please note: Entries are listed in alphabetical order by first name)

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 5

0 6

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply