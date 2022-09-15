Winner of TBR News Media’s 7th annual Adult Coloring Contest announced

1 of 34

Kristen Lubliner of Mount Sinai is our grand prize winner!

Dear Readers,

We recently held our seventh annual adult coloring contest and once again the response was overwhelming! We received many colorful entries from readers all along the North Shore who used many different types of medium including colored pencils, gel pens, glitter, acrylic paint, stick-on gems and markers to create their masterpieces. It was so interesting to see how each artist interpreted the design, with some coloring in the background, outlining the heart, and even cutting out the heart and added a different backing.

This year’s entries were a sign of how popular adult coloring has become and for some, the heart design made them reflect on the past. Beverly C. Tyler of Setauket chose shades of purple in his design in honor of the 240th anniversary of the Purple Heart. Carol Bergano of Stony Brook dedicated her entry to her mother who passed away two years ago. The pink and black on her heart says “Love U Mom.” Linda Sardone of Sound Beach summed it up by saying “I feel that I’ve created a Valentine to our favorite newspaper!”

Although it was extremely difficult to choose a winner as every entry was beautiful and unique in its own way, our judges ultimately chose the coloring page by Kristen Lubliner of Mount Sinai who edged out the competition with clean lines and colors that popped. Kristen receives a three-year subscription to any one of our six papers, courtesy of Times Beacon Record News Media.

And surprise, all other participants will receive a one-year subscription as a thank you for entering our contest! Congratulations to all! Be safe and be well.

(Please note: Entries are listed in alphabetical order by first name)