Local Italian American lodge honors the fallen during Sept. 11 memorial

The Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America Vigiano Brothers Lodge 3436 held a memorial service at Harborfront Park on Sunday, Sept. 11, to honor two brothers who lost their lives on 9/11.

The Sons and Daughters of Italy is a nationwide Italian American fraternal organization. Lodge 3436 comprises nearly 90 members from communities throughout the area, such as Port Jefferson, Mount Sinai, Miller Place and Stony Brook.

Anthony Rotoli Jr., president of the lodge, explained the intent of the memorial service. For lodge members, it is an annual reminder of the sacrifices and heroism of first responders who risked their lives in the line of duty. It is also a way to honor the many lost on that fateful occasion.

“Every year, we do this memorial and it’s uplifting,” he said. “It’s something that we look forward to every year, though with a heavy heart.”

The lodge was instituted in 2008 and named in honor of two brothers killed on 9/11: John and Joseph Vigiano. Rotoli considers the example of the Vigiano brothers a source of pride and inspiration for the members.

“We take that name with pride — pride to us because they sacrificed for this country,” the lodge president said. He added, referring to the memorial service, “It’s an uplifting [event] because we’re giving something back to the brothers.”

Larry Johnston, one of the attendees, served with Joseph Vigiano as a patrol officer. He remembers Joseph’s dedication to his profession and his commitment to public service.

“The guy was a cop’s cop,” Johnston said. “He was shot on three separate occasions and could have easily gone out on a disability. He decided that he didn’t want to do that and just wanted to continue on as a police officer.” He added, “Anything that he could put service into, he did. … His legacy is a legacy of service.”

Given the Vigiano family’s example of duty and sacrifice, Johnston believes the naming of the lodge is a fitting tribute. “It’s a great way to remember Joe and who he was, what he represented, what he brought down to his family and how they represent him,” he said. Brother John Vigiano was an FDNY firefighter.