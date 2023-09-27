Adirondack Glassblowing Studio to host Glass Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser at Hoyt Farm

1 of 8

Each year the Adirondack Glassblowing Studio (ADK) produces thousands of gorgeous hand-blown glass pumpkins to create beautiful outdoor fall decor. ADK Glass partners with numerous non-profits nationwide on weekends throughout the fall season.

During the weekend of September 29 to October 1, ADK Glass and the Town of Smithtown will host a Glass Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser at Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve at 200 New Hwy, Commack from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in support of Nesconset-based Paws of War.

Attendees at Hoyt Farm will enjoy a walking path lined with straw bales covered with hundreds of colorful glass pumpkins and experience the fall foliage on Hoyt Farm’s Nature Preserve. Twenty percent of proceeds from the weekend event will support Paws of War in furthering their mission of “Helping Both Ends of the Leash.”

Paws of War is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to train and place service animals and companion dogs to support and provide independence to U.S. military veterans that suffer from the emotional and physical effects of war.

The organization also provides animal rescue for U.S. troops who have befriended an animal while serving overseas. The organization also serves as a community center where veterans and first responders come together daily to build bonds and support each other.

For more information about the fundraiser, please visit, http://www.glasspumpkinpatchfundraiser.com/. For more information about Paws of War, visit https://pawsofwar.org/.