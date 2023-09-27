SBU Sports: Stony Brook volleyball propels to victory over Charleston

Kali Moore and Leoni Kunz both registered double-doubles to help propel the Stony Brook volleyball team to a 3-0 victory (25-23, 25-23, 25-16) against the College of Charleston Cougars on Sept. 24 at the TD Arena.

The Seawolves were led by the double-doubles from Kunz, who had 11 kills and 15 digs, and Moore, who had 14 kills and 15 digs. Abby Campbell added 10 kills to help the attack. On the defensive end, Julia Patsos chipped in for 16 digs to go with seven blocks from Campbell.

Stony Brook opened up an early one set to none lead, taking a nail-biter first set 25-23. The squad grabbed the advantage for good at 24-23 in a set that showcased three lead changes before the Seawolves took over in the second half of the stanza. The Seawolves had a terrific defensive performance from a front row that blocked five Charleston (SC) attacks in the stanza. Campbell tallied two of the final three points for the team after blocking two balls from the Cougars to secure the opening set.

The Seawolves persevered in a back-and-forth second set to win in the stanza that featured four lead changes and was tied nine times. Neither team led by more than four points along the way. After Charleston cut the deficit to 21-20, Moore tallied two kills and a service-ace to ultimately lead Stony Brook to the third-set victory 25-23.

In the third set, the Seawolves took control of the set early when the score was 4-3 and never looked back to win 25-16. Stony Brook led by as many as 10 points at 22-12 after Ayanna Pierre Louis tallied the ace. The team had a hitting perctange of 0.333 and captured 16 kills to secure the sweep.

“It feels great to be heading home with this win and even more so because of the way our team responded from yesterdays loss. I thought we came focused and competed as a team. We executed the game plan defensively and that gave us better opportunities to score. Excited to be back home in Pritchard next weekend,” said head coach Kristin Belzung.

The team returns to the court next weekend when they host North Carolina A&T on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. inside Pritchard Gymnasium.