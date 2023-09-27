SBU Sports: Stony Brook football narrowly falls to Richmond 20-19

After a stout defensive effort in which the Seawolves forced five turnovers, Richmond mounted an 11-play, 57-yard drive, culminating in a 28-yard field goal with 46 seconds remaining, as Stony Brook football fell in a tough 20-19 decision to Richmond at LaValle Stadium on Sept. 23.

Four players — redshirt junior Nick Chimienti, redshirt sophomore Jalen Hoyle, graduate student Quenton Porter and redshirt junior JuJu Ganthier each recorded interceptions, with Ganthier’s resulting in a 59-yard pick-six. Redshirt junior Taylor Bolesta forced a fumble that was recovered by redshirt sophomore Rodney Faulk for the fifth takeaway. Graduate student Aidan Kaler finished with a career-high 14 tackles including seven solo stops.

Redshirt sophomore Shakhi Carson paced the Seawolves’ rushing attack with 40 yards on the ground, while redshirt junior Ross Tallarico added 38 yards on four rushes, averaging 9.5 yards per carry. On the receiving end, redshirt freshman Anthony Johnson pulled in three catches for 49 yards and one score. Quarterback Casey Case finished 11-for-22 for 154 yards and the touchdown to Johnson.

Amidst tough kicking conditions, junior Spencer Biscoe went 2-for-2 on field goals while sophomore Clayton Taylor put a pair of punts inside the Richmond 5-yard line.

For Richmond, Savon Smith carried 22 times for 106 yards and a touchdown while Nick DeGennaro caught four passes for 86 yards and a score. Richmond won the ground game, 195-96.

The team is back on the road for the next two weeks, and will close the month of September with a matchup against the Maine Black Bears (0-4, 0-2) on Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m. on FloSports.