Kids Korner: Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, 2023

PROGRAMS

Crafternoon at the lbrary

Join Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket for a Crafternoon on Sept. 30. Stop by anytime between 2 and 4 p.m. to create a work of art out of recycled materials. No need to register. For ages 3 to12 years old (supervision may be needed). Open to all. For more information, call 631-941-4080.

Apple Workshop

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, E. Setauket will hold an Apple Workshop for ages 4 to 8 on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon. Squeezed, cooked, dried and baked apples are delicious and FUN! Children will leave with a variety of apple goodies. $55 per child. To register, call 631-689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.

Scarecrow Workshop

Fall fun continues at Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, E. Setauket with a Scarecrow Workshop for ages 4 to 10 on Oct. 1 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Learn about these garden guardians by bringing used clothing and decorating one of your own. Help make a scarecrow for the farm. Children will leave with a child-sized scarecrow of their own. Please bring clothing size (small 4-6 to Medium 6-8) to the workshop with a parent. $55 per child. To register, call 631-689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Avenue Huntington hosts A Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on Mondays including Oct. 2 and Oct. 9 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4 (sometimes older siblings join as well). 631-482-5008

Trick or Treat Bag Workshop

Celebrate St. James hosts a Trick or Treat Bag Making event at the former St. James Calderone Theatre, 176 Second St., St. James on Oct. 3 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Children ages 6 to 11 will create their own unique bag for trick or treating that can be used for years to come. $45 per child includes bag and decorating supplies. To register, visit www.celebratestjames.org. 631-984-0201

Skeletons!

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Tiny Tots program titled Skeletons! on Oct. 5 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Enjoy short walks, story time, animal visitors, and crafts. For children ages 3 to 5. Reservations taken on eventbrite.com.

Skull Scavenger Hunt

In anticipation of Halloween, the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents a Skull Scavenger Hunt now through Oct. 22. Hunt for papier-mache skulls around the museum in this seasonal, spooky scavenger hunt. Find them all and win a prize! Free with admission. Members free. No registration needed. Gallery hours are Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 631-367-3418.

THEATER

‘The Wizard of Oz’

Children’s theater continues at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport with The Wizard of Oz from Sept. 30 to Oct. 29. After a tornado whisks her away to the magical land of Oz, Dorothy Gale teams up with a Scarecrow, a Tin Woodsman, and a Cowardly Lion to find the mighty Wizard of Oz who can send her home. Dorothy learns just how magical friendship can be and how wonderful it can feel to go home again. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘A Kooky Spooky Halloween’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents A Kooky Spooky Halloween, a merry musical about a ghost who’s afraid of the dark, from Oct. 7 to 21 with a sensory sensitive performance on Oct. 8. Recently graduated spirit Abner Perkins is assigned to the Aberdeen Boarding House — known for its spectral sightings and terrific toast. Here, Abner finds himself cast into a company of its wacky residents. When his secret is revealed, he is forced to leave his haunted home and set-off on a quest with his newly found friends. All tickets are $12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

FILM

‘Igor’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Igor on Oct. 1 at noon. In a land of mad scientists and diabolical inventions, what do you do when you’re born with a hunch on your back? You become an Igor. A hilarious twist on the classic monster movie, Igor tells the story of one Igor who’s sick of being a lowly lab assistant with a Master’s degree and dreams of becoming a scientist. Rated PG. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

