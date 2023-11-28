A special invitation to ‘All Aboard — Home for the Holidays’

The Three Village Community Trust, the Three Village Civic Association, the North Suffolk Garden Club, the Three Village Chamber of Commerce and students and faculty at the Stony Brook School have engaged in a Beautification Project at the Stony Brook Train Station over the past year.

Significant progress has been made removing debris, weeds, and invasive plants from the landscaped beds. And a wide variety of Long Island native plants have been added to the landscaped beds.

As part of their efforts, the Stony Brook Train Station Beautification Committee invites the community to

the opening reception of a very special art installation created by local artist Michael Rosengard at the Station titled ‘All Aboard – Home For The Holidays’ on Monday, Dec. 4 from noon to 1 p.m. Meet the artist, take photos and enjoy bagels, coffee and cookies.

This outdoor work of art, located outside the front entrance of the historic Stony Brook Station House, creates a sense of wonder and whimsy to those walking or driving past the Station, highlights the history and importance of the Long Island Rail Road, celebrates the accomplishments of the Beautification Project, and helps kick off the Holiday Season.

For more information, call 631-942-4558.