Suffolk D.A.: Mastic man indicted for murder

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Nov. 28 that James Brown, 43, of Mastic, was indicted for Murder in the Second Degree and other related charges, for allegedly shooting his longtime friend, Umar Elquhir, multiple times causing his death.

“Wanton violence such as this will not be tolerated in Suffolk County,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I would like to thank the Suffolk County Police Department for their great work on this investigation.”

According to the investigation, on the evening of November 7, 2023, multiple 911 calls were placed reporting that a male was on the ground and possibly shot in the Poospatuck Reservation located in Mastic. Once Suffolk County police officers arrived at the scene, they saw the victim unresponsive and laying on the ground outside of a house where Brown resided. The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Long Island Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Video surveillance from a store across the street from Brown’s home allegedly shows Brown and the victim in a brief physical altercation earlier in the evening. The victim left but returned approximately two hours later and parked outside of Brown’s home. Brown then allegedly exited his home, walked toward the victim’s car, and fired approximately nine shots at the victim through the rear passenger window. The victim opened the driver’s door and collapsed onto the ground. Brown was placed under arrest on November 20, 2023.

On November 28, 2023, Brown was arraigned on the indictment before the Honorable JUDGE

Collins, for the following charges:

 One count of Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A violent felony;

 Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Class C violent

felonies;

 One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a Class D felony; and

 One count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a Class E felony.

Judge Collins ordered Brown be remanded during the pendency of the case. Brown is being represented by Steven Politi, Esq.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Eric Aboulafia and Sheetal Shetty of

the Homicide Bureau, with investigative assistance from Detective Brendan O’Hara of the Suffolk

County Police Department’s Homicide Squad.