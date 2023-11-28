Medford man charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance

On Nov. 28, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictment of Nathaniel Howell, 40, of Medford, who is accused of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree and other charges for allegedly possessing with intent to sell cocaine and fentanyl from his Medford residence.

“Our investigators recovered a significant amount of lethal narcotics that the defendant allegedly planned to sell from his residence,” said District Attorney Tierney. “My office will continue to stop any deadly venture that profits off of overdoses, fuels addiction and breaks families.”

Based upon an investigation launched by the District Attorney’s Fentanyl Task Force, it was learned that Howell was allegedly selling cocaine and fentanyl from his residence at 71 Wilson Avenue in Medford. On November 2, 2023 a search warrant was executed at Howell’s home where police recovered over a kilogram of cocaine, a large quantity of fentanyl and more than $305,000 in cash.

On November 28, 2023 Howell was arraigned before Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable

Richard Ambro, for the following charges:

 One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, a Class A-I felony; One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, a Class A-II felony;

 Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B felony; and

 One count of Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

Judge Ambro set bail on Howell in the amount of $1 million cash, $2 million bond or $8 million dollars partially secured bond. Howell is due back in court on January 4, 2024, and faces between 15 to 30 years in prison if convicted of the top count. He is being represented by Ira Weissman, Esq.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Robert Kerr of the Narcotics Bureau and investigated by the District Attorney’s Fentanyl Task Force which is comprised of District Attorney Investigators, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, and the Suffolk County Police Department.