42nd annual Setauket Artists exhibit heads to Neighborhood House

1 of 6

The cooler weather and falling leaves signals the return of a perennial favorite, the Setauket Artists annual exhibition at the Setauket Neighborhood House. The show opens with a festive autumn reception on Oct. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. and runs through Nov. 16.

“The SNH is the perfect venue for our work as it is beautiful, historical and located right in the heart of the community. It gives the Setauket Artists the opportunity to abide by our motto, painting to provide ‘Art for a Lifetime!'” said Irene Ruddock, president of the organization.

Now in its 42nd year, the exhibit will feature the paintings of over 40 local artists, many of which depict the beautiful waterways, bridges, flora and fauna, and historical buildings that make this area so special.

Judging the show is Charles Wildbank, the famous photorealist, muralist, and fine art oil painter who was first known when he rendered the famed Cartier diamond work for Fifth Avenue windows. His stunning ocean scene, “Dawn at Sea,” will surely capture your heart.

As a yearly tradition, the Setauket Artists group invites work each year by beloved artist Joseph Reboli supplied by the Reboli Center of Art and History. Another guest artist is Gia Horton who recently was on the cover of Dan’s Papers. Enjoy her oils of Long Island boating and landscape scenes, especially of the east end.

This year’s honored artist is Gail L. Chase. “Gail was chosen for her beautifully charming watercolor, oil, and pastel paintings, as well for her years of dedication to the show. Whenever we need help, Gail is always willing to accommodate us. Hers is an honor truly deserved,” said Ms. Ruddock.

For the 17th year, Fred Bryant of Bryant Funeral Home, an avid art collector, is the organization’s sponsor. “Fred has been a godsend to the group providing us with funds to cover our various needs such as signs, brochures, and announcements. The artists are grateful for his loyal support, and he is much appreciated by all of us,” Ms. Ruddock said.

The beautiful exhibit offers diversity of mediums such as “Sunflower Serenade” by watercolorist Eleanor Meier, “LaGuardia” by pastel artist Julie Doczi, “Willow Pond” by acrylic artist Ross Barbera, and “North Shore Inlet,” a collage and acrylic mixed-media painting by Celeste Mauro.

The Setauket show wouldn’t be the same without the popular local artists. Much admired photographer Marlene Weinstein is displaying her sought after local scenes. Flo Kemp’s soft-ground etchings and daughter Karen Kemp’s oil on board paintings will be on exhibit. Look for Kyle Blumenthal’s interpretation of ballet dancer Nijinsky with its vibrant colors and contemporary flair that is very enlightening.

Ms. Ruddock attributes the Setauket Artists’ success to the group’s sheer talent as each is highly recognized in their field. “However, what makes our group different from other groups is that we have a great sense of camaraderie and work together as a team. We are always putting our clients, the valued members of our community, first.”

Many unframed pieces and smaller works will also be for sale throughout the show. Ms. Ruddock suggests, “Start your holiday shopping early! Support the artists by taking a raffle on four of our artist works — Lorraine McCormick, Eleanor Meier, Shelia Breck, and Jane McGraw Teubner.” Raffle winners will be called on Nov. 16.

Participating artists include Ross Barbera, Shain Bard, Rina Betro, Kyle Blumenthal, Sheila Breck, Joyce Bressler, Renee Caine, Al Candia, Gail L. Chase, Anthony Davis, Julie Doczi, Marge Governale, William Graf, Gia Horton, Laurence Johnston, Flo Kemp, Karen Kemp, Joanne Liff, John Mansueto, Celeste Mauro, Lorraine McCormick, Jane McGraw Teubner, Terry McManus, Eleanor Meier, Frederic Mendelsohn, Muriel Musarra, Paula Pelletier, Joseph Reboli, Joan Rockwell, Robert Roehrig, Irene Ruddock, Oscar Santiago, Carole Link Scinta, Barbara Jeanne Siegel, Angela Stratton, Susan Trawick, Marlene Weinstein, Charles Wildbank and Patricia Yantz.

The Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket presents the 42nd annual Setauket Artists exhibition from Oct. 23 to Nov. 16 daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.setauketartists.com.