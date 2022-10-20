Let’s Eat: Give your family pumpkin to talk about

By Heidi Sutton

Pumpkins are a quintessential Halloween ingredient, but these recipes for breakfast, dinner and dessert are so good, you may be tempted to have them year round.

Pumpkin Pancakes

YIELD: Makes 4 to 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 1/2 cups flour

1/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon ground cloves

3/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

2 cups milk

3 large eggs

1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree

DIRECTIONS:

Whisk the flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, cloves, ginger and allspice together in a large bowl. In another bowl, whisk the milk, eggs and pumpkin puree. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and stir until the ingredients are just mixed. Let rest for five minutes. Heat a griddle or nonstick skillet over medium heat. Ladle a 1⁄2 cup of batter onto the skillet and cook until the pancakes are golden on the bottom and bubbly on top, about 2 minutes. Flip and cook until the second side is golden brown and the pancake is cooked through. Serve with maple syrup.

Pumpkin Chili

YIELD: Makes 6 to 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium yellow bell pepper, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 15-ounce cans black beans, rinsed , drained

1 15-ounce can solid-pack pumpkin

1 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes, undrained

3 cups chicken broth

2 1/2 cups cubed cooked turkey (optional)

2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon salt

DIRECTIONS:

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the onion and pepper and cook until tender. Add the garlic and cook one minute longer. Transfer to a five-quart slow cooker and stir in the next 10 ingredients. Cook on low for 4-5 hours. Serve hot.

Pumpkin Loaf

YIELD: Makes 1 loaf

INGREDIENTS:

Nonstick cooking spray

4 eggs

3 1/2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon salt

2 sticks butter

1 cup sugar

1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin puree

1 cup chocolate chips

1 cup walnuts, chopped

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 350 F. Prepare loaf and muffin pans with nonstick cooking spray. In bowl, whisk eggs. Set aside. In separate bowl, sift flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt together. Set aside.

In another bowl, cream butter and sugar. Add whisked eggs and mix until blended. Alternately add flour mixture and pumpkin puree to egg mixture, beating until blended. Fold in chocolate chips and walnuts. Pour batter into loaf and muffin pans. Bake 40 to 45 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes before removing from pans.