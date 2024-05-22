2024 school budget and board election results
Three Village
Budget vote:
Yes: 2,140
No: 1,140
Board of education election: elect three, third highest gets one-year term.
Shaorui Li – 1,976
Susan Rosenzweig – 1,970
Stanley Bak – 1,688
Amitava Das – 1,683
Port Jefferson
Budget vote:
Yes: 640
No: 148
Trustee election: To elect three board of education trustees for a three-year term, July 1, to June 30, 2027.
Tracy Zamek – 598
Traci Donnelly – 574
Michael Weaver – 563
Comsewogue
Budget vote:
Yes: 540
No: 204
Trustee election. Incumbents ran unopposed:
Margaret Mitchell – 593
Richard Rennard – 543
Corey Prinz – 508
Shoreham-Wading River
Budget vote:
Yes: 526
No: 125
Board of education election, vote for two:
Jim Lauckhardt – 537
James Smith – 487
Miller Place
Budget vote:
Yes: 565
No: 170
Board of education trustee election, elect one:
Bryan Makarius – 584
Votes for other candidates – 43
Rocky Point
Budget vote:
Yes: 846
No: 289
Board trustee election, vote for two:
Michael Lisa – 599
Stacey Lasurdo – 482
Elizabeth Diesa – 367
Shelita Watkis – 361
Michael Sanchez – 289
Capital Reserve Fund vote:
Yes: 919
No: 217
Hallock Homestead Museum vote:
Yes: 787
No: 352
Mount Sinai
Budget vote:
Yes: 802
No: 212
The terms are three years. Vote for two, elected at-large.
Paul Staudt (incumbent) and Joseph Randazzo ran unopposed
Hauppauge
Budget vote:
Yes: 584
No: 278
Board of education, two terms (three years):
Catherine Collins – 583
Brian Michels – 574
Kings Park
Budget vote:
Yes: 1,046
No: 533
Board of education election:
Kevin Johnston (incumbent) and James Lovastik ran unopposed
Smithtown
Budget vote:
Yes: 4,569
No: 1,722
Board of education, vote for two:
Dana Fritch (3,614) defeated Stacy Murphy (2,664) (incumbent)
Emily Cianci (3,605) defeated Karen Wontrobski-Ricciardi (incumbent) (2,669)
Commack
Budget vote:
Yes: 1,701
No: 400
Board of education, vote for one:
Dana Schultz – 1,047
Gus Hueber – 997
Middle Country
Budget vote:
Yes: 1,578
No: 569
Board of education, vote for three:
John DeBenedetto – 1,568
Denise Haggerty – 1,531
Arlene Barresi – 1,501
Harborfields
Budget vote:
Yes: 1,227
No: 279
2015 Capital Reserve Fund:
Yes: 1,217
No: 254
Board of education’s three open seats, currently held by incumbents Susan Broderick, Eve Meltzer-Krief and Suzie Lustig (not seeking reelection):
Susan Broderick – 1,124
Rachael Risinger – 1,053
Eve Meltzer-Krief – 1,044
David Balistreri – 396
Freda Manuel – 316
Elwood
Budget vote:
Yes: 652
No: 287
To expend $500,000 in capital reserve for districtwide security enhancements and purchase of district wide maintenance and grounds vehicles.
Yes: 714
No: 213
For the board of education’s two open seats, currently held by incumbent members James Tomeo and Heather Mammolito (not seeking reelection):
James Tomeo – 717
Walter Edwards – 620
Cold Spring Harbor
Budget vote:
Yes: 657
No: 186
Board trustees, two elected at large:
Heather Morante Young (incumbent) – 555
Mark Attalienti – 484
Scott Kaufman – 414
Northport-East Northport
Budget vote:
Yes: 2,202
No: 1,536
Board of education election:
Terms are three years. Voters select two candidates among four who are running:
Carol Taylor (incumbent) – 1,984
Michael Cleary – 1,860
Paul Darrigo – 1,601
Victoria Bento – 1,328
Huntington
Budget vote:
Yes: 1,059
No: 206
Board of education, vote for three:
Theresa Sullivan (incumbent) – 882
Thomas Galvin (incumbent) – 856
Annie Michaelian – 812
Sara Baliber – 656