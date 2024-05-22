2024 school budget and board election results

Three Village

Budget vote:

Yes: 2,140

No: 1,140

Board of education election: elect three, third highest gets one-year term.

Shaorui Li – 1,976

Susan Rosenzweig – 1,970

Stanley Bak – 1,688

Amitava Das – 1,683

Port Jefferson

Budget vote:

Yes: 640

No: 148

Trustee election: To elect three board of education trustees for a three-year term, July 1, to June 30, 2027.

Tracy Zamek – 598

Traci Donnelly – 574

Michael Weaver – 563

Comsewogue

Budget vote:

Yes: 540

No: 204

Trustee election. Incumbents ran unopposed:

Margaret Mitchell – 593

Richard Rennard – 543

Corey Prinz – 508

Shoreham-Wading River

Budget vote:

Yes: 526

No: 125

Board of education election, vote for two:

Jim Lauckhardt – 537

James Smith – 487

Miller Place

Budget vote:

Yes: 565

No: 170

Board of education trustee election, elect one:

Bryan Makarius – 584

Votes for other candidates – 43

Rocky Point

Budget vote:

Yes: 846

No: 289

Board trustee election, vote for two:

Michael Lisa – 599

Stacey Lasurdo – 482

Elizabeth Diesa – 367

Shelita Watkis – 361

Michael Sanchez – 289

Capital Reserve Fund vote:

Yes: 919

No: 217

Hallock Homestead Museum vote:

Yes: 787

No: 352

Mount Sinai

Budget vote:

Yes: 802

No: 212

The terms are three years. Vote for two, elected at-large.

Paul Staudt (incumbent) and Joseph Randazzo ran unopposed

Hauppauge

Budget vote:

Yes: 584

No: 278

Board of education, two terms (three years):

Catherine Collins – 583

Brian Michels – 574

Kings Park

Budget vote:

Yes: 1,046

No: 533

Board of education election:

Kevin Johnston (incumbent) and James Lovastik ran unopposed

Smithtown

Budget vote:

Yes: 4,569

No: 1,722

Board of education, vote for two:

Dana Fritch (3,614) defeated Stacy Murphy (2,664) (incumbent)

Emily Cianci (3,605) defeated Karen Wontrobski-Ricciardi (incumbent) (2,669)

Commack

Budget vote:

Yes: 1,701

No: 400

Board of education, vote for one:

Dana Schultz – 1,047

Gus Hueber – 997

Middle Country

Budget vote:

Yes: 1,578

No: 569

Board of education, vote for three:

John DeBenedetto – 1,568

Denise Haggerty – 1,531

Arlene Barresi – 1,501

Harborfields

Budget vote:

Yes: 1,227

No: 279

2015 Capital Reserve Fund:

Yes: 1,217

No: 254

Board of education’s three open seats, currently held by incumbents Susan Broderick, Eve Meltzer-Krief and Suzie Lustig (not seeking reelection):

Susan Broderick – 1,124

Rachael Risinger – 1,053

Eve Meltzer-Krief – 1,044

David Balistreri – 396

Freda Manuel – 316

Elwood

Budget vote:

Yes: 652

No: 287

To expend $500,000 in capital reserve for districtwide security enhancements and purchase of district wide maintenance and grounds vehicles.

Yes: 714

No: 213

For the board of education’s two open seats, currently held by incumbent members James Tomeo and Heather Mammolito (not seeking reelection):

James Tomeo – 717

Walter Edwards – 620

Cold Spring Harbor

Budget vote:

Yes: 657

No: 186

Board trustees, two elected at large:

Heather Morante Young (incumbent) – 555

Mark Attalienti – 484

Scott Kaufman – 414

Northport-East Northport

Budget vote:

Yes: 2,202

No: 1,536

Board of education election:

Terms are three years. Voters select two candidates among four who are running:

Carol Taylor (incumbent) – 1,984

Michael Cleary – 1,860

Paul Darrigo – 1,601

Victoria Bento – 1,328

Huntington

Budget vote:

Yes: 1,059

No: 206

Board of education, vote for three:

Theresa Sullivan (incumbent) – 882

Thomas Galvin (incumbent) – 856

Annie Michaelian – 812

Sara Baliber – 656