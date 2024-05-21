Wanted for South Setauket Grand Larceny

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a South Setauket store in May.

A man allegedly stole a MacBook Pro laptop from Best Buy, located at 261 Pond Path, at approximately 1 p.m. on May 8. The merchandise was valued at approximately $1,900. The man left the store in what appears to be a white Honda CR-V.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.