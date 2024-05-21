Two arrested in Ronkonkoma massage parlor raid

Suffolk County Police arrested two women on May 21 during a raid at a massage parlor in Ronkonkoma.

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers, Property Section officers, and the Town of Islip Fire Marshal conducted an investigation at Crystal Spa Jin, located at 2411B Chestnut Ave., at 3:45 p.m.

Zoey Chen, 51, of Forest Hills, and Xiao Qiu Qian, 47, of Whitestone, were charged with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and Prostitution. Chen and Qiu Qian were given Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.