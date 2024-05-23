Stolen credit card used at Best Buy in South Setauket

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly used a stolen credit card at a South Setauket store in March.

A woman allegedly used a credit card, which had been reported stolen by a Smithtown woman, to purchase a laptop valued at $1,954 from Best Buy, located at 261 Pond Path, on March 9 at approximately 11:10 a.m. The woman fled the store in a gray minivan.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.