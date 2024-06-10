Newton Shows partners with Sts. Philip and James for Annual Family Festival

Dad’s Ride Free on Father’s Day

Once again, Newton Shows is partnering with the Sts. Philip and James to present its Annual Family Festival at the Sts. Philip and James School and Academy in Saint James from Thursday to Sunday, June 13 to 16.

“The Family Festival is the perfect way to celebrate the end of the school’s 101st year,” says Jennine Cullen, Chairperson, Sts. Philip and James Family Festival. “We’re also excited to be celebrating Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16th, allowing dads to ride free.”

The complete dates and times for the event are as follows:

Thursday, June 13 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, June 14 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 15 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We’re super excited to bring back the Annual Family Festival,” said Michael Newton, President, Newton Shows. “It will be wonderful for friends and families to be outdoors and enjoy the festivities.”

The Annual Family Festival will feature a variety of rides guaranteed to deliver thrills, chills and excitement to the entire family. There will also be Games People Play, and delicious carnival food all weekend long.

The Annual Family Festival will be held at Sts. Philip and James School and Academy, located on 1 Carow Place, Saint James. Parking and admission are free. Advance tickets, including pay-one-price bracelets, can be purchased here

###

About Newton Shows