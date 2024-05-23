Suffolk D.A.: Calverton man sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting at crowd

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on May 22 that Steven Reid, 27, of Calverton, was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision, after pleading guilty to attempted murder, assault, and other related charges, for opening fire at a candlelight vigil in Bellport in July 2023, and for his unprovoked attack on a corrections officer in December 2023, while he was in custody.

“This defendant’s brazen actions at a candlelight vigil followed by his violent attack on a corrections officer show a blatant disregard for the safety of others and the rule of law,” said District Attorney Tierney. “My office will continue to pursue justice relentlessly to ensure the safety and security of our community.”

According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, on July 6, 2023, more than 100 people gathered in Bellport to celebrate the life of a community member who had died in a motorcycle accident days before. At the end of the candlelight vigil, Reid became involved in a physical altercation with another man who attended the vigil.

During the altercation, Reid pulled out a gun and shot the man at point-blank range in the upper right thigh. The bullet shattered the man’s femur, passed through his leg, and lodged into his right