Three people arrested during SLA check in Huntington
Suffolk County Police last night arrested three people during a New York State Liquor Authority compliance check in Huntington.
Second Precinct Crime Section officers along with Second Precinct Patrol officers, New York State Liquor Authority, Town of Huntington Fire Marshal, and the Town of Huntington Code Enforcement Inspector, conducted an SLA Inspection at Finley’s of Greene Street, located at 43 Green St., at 11:11 p.m.
Police arrested the following people for the following alleged offenses:
- Sandra Finley, 78, of Cold Spring Harbor, the owner, was charged with Disorderly Premise, and was issued three SLA citations.
- Jordan Gaffney, 34, of Freeport, a security guard, was charged with Unlicensed Security Guard.
- Adam Willet, 42, of Ridge, a security guard, was charged with Unlicensed Security Guard,
Obstructing Governmental Administration, and Resisting Arrest.
The Town of Huntington Fire Marshals and Town of Huntington Code Enforcement Inspector issued four combined building, fire and code violations to the owner. The Liquor Authority observed gambling on the premise as well as several other violations. As a result of the inspection, the establishment was closed for the night.