Comsewogue boy’s lacrosse falls to Port Washington

By Bill Landon

The Comsewogue Spartans boy’s lacrosse team looked to play “up” in their first of two non-league games of the season and play up they did, when they hosted Nassau County conference 1 powerhouse Port Washington (5-1). Comsewogue, a Suffolk Division II team got their nose bloodied in a rain swept matchup that yielded only two goals for the Spartan’s in a home game on April 12.

Port Washington rattled off eight unanswered points in the first half before Comsewogue senior midfielder Doug Anacelli broke the ice when his shot on goal stretched the net just before the half to trail 8-1.

Junior midfielder Hunter Marquardt would be the only other Comsewogue stick that spoke the rest of the way when his shot found its mark in the third quarter. Port Washington cruised the rest of the way to a 15-2 victory.

Comsewogue goalie Ryan Schnepf had 12 saves in net.

— Photos by Bill Landon