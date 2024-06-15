Blood drive heads to Rocky Point June 19

Batter up and give blood! Town of Brookhaven Councilwoman Jane Bonner and Knights of Columbus #5814, 683 Route 25A, Rocky Point will host a Community Blood Drive on Wednesday, June 19 from 1 to 7 p.m. Each donor will receive a pair of New York Mets tickets (while supplies last). Appointments preferred by calling 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybc.org but walk-ins welcome. For more information, call Jennifer at 516-310-2382.