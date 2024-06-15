Home blood drive Blood drive heads to Rocky Point June 19
Blood drive heads to Rocky Point June 19
Batter up and give blood! Town of Brookhaven Councilwoman Jane Bonner and Knights of Columbus #5814, 683 Route 25A, Rocky Point will host a Community Blood Drive on Wednesday, June 19 from 1 to 7 p.m. Each donor will receive a pair of New York Mets tickets (while supplies last). Appointments preferred by calling 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybc.org but walk-ins welcome. For more information, call Jennifer at 516-310-2382.