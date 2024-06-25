2024 Democratic primary results

The recent Democratic primary election concluded on June 25 with significant outcomes that could shape the political landscape for the upcoming general elections.

In a competitive race for Congress in the 1st Congressional District, John Avlon bested Nancy Goroff, garnering 19,026 and 8,053 votes respectively, with 58 write-in votes.

In the race for Assembly in the 4th Assembly District, candidate Rebecca Kassay emerged victorious over Skyler Johnson, earning 3,395 and 1,909 votes respectively, with 11 write-in votes.

Check back later for an updated article.