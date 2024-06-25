Home 2024 Elections 2024 Democratic primary results
The recent Democratic primary election concluded on June 25 with significant outcomes that could shape the political landscape for the upcoming general elections.
In a competitive race for Congress in the 1st Congressional District, John Avlon bested Nancy Goroff, garnering 19,026 and 8,053 votes respectively, with 58 write-in votes.
In the race for Assembly in the 4th Assembly District, candidate Rebecca Kassay emerged victorious over Skyler Johnson, earning 3,395 and 1,909 votes respectively, with 11 write-in votes.
