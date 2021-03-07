Selden man arrested for animal cruelty

Suffolk County Police have arrested a man for animal cruelty in Selden.

On March 4, Suffolk County Police 6th Precinct Crime Section officers received a complaint of possible animal cruelty, where a puppy was brought to an animal hospital with severe injuries.

Daniel Keelan brought his chocolate Labrador named Coco to the hospital on March 3, and told the staff Coco was struck by a vehicle. The hospital staff determined Coco’s injuries were not consistent with being struck by a vehicle and called law enforcement.

Investigation by 6th Precinct Crime Section officers revealed Keelan threw Coco against a wall, and punched and kicked the dog in front of his two children at his home at 40 Cedar Street on March 2 at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Coco suffered a fracture to his distal femur, fracture to mid shaft tibia, and multiple broken ribs. The femur and tibia injuries required emergency surgery, requiring placing pins and a metal plate to repair.

Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers executed a search warrant today and retrieved a four-month old silver Labrador Retriever named Lucky. Keelan was arrested tonight at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Lucky was brought to a local animal hospital to be examined. Coco is staying at the veterinary hospital recovering. Lucky will be transported to the Brookhaven Animal Shelter upon release from the veterinary hospital.

Keelan, 35, was charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was held overnight at the 6th Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on March 6.