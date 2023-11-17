100 years of valor: Kings Park pays homage during Veterans Day parade

1 of 22

By Michael Scro

The Kings Park Veterans Day parade and memorial ceremony took place on Saturday, Nov. 11, where local veterans, first responders, Scouts, Kings Park High School performers, community groups and residents gathered to honor all who have served in the military.

Originally named Armistice Day to commemorate the ending of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918, the holiday was renamed Veterans Day in 1954, passed by Congress and signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower (R). Each year, it is held to honor military veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The parade began at the R.J.O. Intermediate School. It concluded at Veterans Plaza in front of the Kings Park Library and 1 Church St. Well over 100 participated during a comfortably crisp, sunny November morning.

The memorial ceremony was held immediately afterward, featuring a moment of remembrance and wreath laying. Speakers included VFW Kings Park 5796 Cmdr. Eric Burnett, American Legion Post 944 Cmdr. Hans Richter, American Legion Post 944 member Phil Barczak and Superintendent of Kings Park Central School District Timothy Eagen.

Burnett acknowledged the branches of the U.S. military, giving a brief historical background of each, and paid tribute as members of some branches in attendance cheered when they were mentioned.

Richter pointed out that this year marks the 100th anniversary of their American Legion Post and spoke about Donald C. Munro, a veteran of World War I for whom the post is named.

“He was a Kings Park resident, served the community as a plumber, and when his nation called for his service in World War I, he answered, and that’s where he died,” Richter said. “Veterans run deep in Kings Park. We have names on our memorial in the plaza going back to the Revolutionary War — it is very humbling.”

Barczak said it is the veterans who have given America its freedom of religion, speech, the press, a right to a fair trial, the right to vote, and it is the veteran “who salutes the flag, serves under the flag and has given us the freedom to proudly wave our flag.”

Eagen spoke about how Kings Park schools teach their youth “the importance of service, and the history and significance of Veterans Day,” where students honor local veterans with meals, letters, hugs, handshakes and saying, “Thank you for your service.”

The wreaths were laid beside the memorial stone at Veterans Plaza, which states, “This monument is dedicated to those who made the supreme sacrifice and to others of our community who served honorably in our country’s wars.”