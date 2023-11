Smithtown High School West senior Douglas Antaky finished as the state runner-up in the boys Class A cross-country state championship on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Antaky, running for the Smithtown High School East/West team, finished second out of 107 runners in the 5K, with a time of 15.56.

Antaky is just the second Smithtown High School athlete ever to place runner-up in the event.