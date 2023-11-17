Snapshots of reverence: East Setauket VFW honors generations of service

1 of 9

By Greg Catalano

VFW Post 3054 in East Setauket hosted a moving Veterans Day ceremony at Setauket Veterans Memorial Park on Route 25A on Saturday, Nov. 11, paying tribute to U.S. service members and veterans of all generations.

After a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and a touching prayer, members of the Three Village community, including Scouts, Daisies and members of the East Setauket Fire Department, among others, placed wreaths in tribute to all the local community members for their military service over the years.