Your Turn: LISCA holiday concert set for Dec. 11

Director & Conductor Eric Stewart By Martina Matkovic The Long Island Symphonic Choral Association (LISCA) and Island Chamber Players present a holiday concert of music from the baroque period on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. A lovely venue, the Three Village Church, 322 Main St., Setauket, will host this exciting program which features works by Bach, Charpentier and well-known selections from Handel's Messiah. Eric Stewart, director and conductor of both groups, will take the baton. Singers love to sing. The hiatus from that beloved activity imposed upon the members of the chorus has been a hardship for the performers as well as the audience. LISCA is back this holiday season, but reconfigured to chamber size for continued safety consideration. This March, 2022 LISCA is planning and hoping to return to its' full complement of singers for a seasonal concert. On Dec. 11 the singers will be joined by the newly formed Island Chamber Players comprised of superb instrumentalists, including some from the graduate music program at Stony Brook University that have accompanied the chorus in past performances. Proof of vaccination and mask-wearing by all quests and performers will be required as recommended by the CDC and American Choral Directors Association. Tickets costs will be $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors, available at the door or at www.lisca.org. Students are free. Live streaming of the concert will be available at no fee at www.3vc.org/lisca2021. For further information, please call 631-751-2743.