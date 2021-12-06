Smithtown chamber presents town’s first ice skating event CommunityEventsTimes of Smithtown by Rita J. Egan - December 6, 2021 0 81 1 of 9 Children enjoy the ice skating rink hosted by the Smithtown Chamber of Commerce Dec. 4. Photo by Rita J. Egan Children enjoy the ice skating rink hosted by the Smithtown Chamber of Commerce Dec. 4. Photo by Rita J. Egan Children enjoy the ice skating rink hosted by the Smithtown Chamber of Commerce Dec. 4. Photo by Rita J. Egan Members of the Smithtown Fire Department escorted Santa Clause to the ice skating event. Photo by Rita J. Egan The chamber decorated the parking lot for the ice skating event. Photo by Rita J. Egan Children enjoy the ice skating rink hosted by the Smithtown Chamber of Commerce Dec. 4. Photo by Rita J. Egan Children enjoy the ice skating rink hosted by the Smithtown Chamber of Commerce Dec. 4. Photo by Rita J. Egan Children enjoy the ice skating rink hosted by the Smithtown Chamber of Commerce Dec. 4. Photo by Rita J. Egan Children enjoy the ice skating rink hosted by the Smithtown Chamber of Commerce Dec. 4. Photo by Rita J. Egan The Smithtown Chamber of Commerce kicked off the holiday season when it hosted the town’s first Ice Skating Rink on Main Street event Saturday, Dec. 4. From 2 to 7 p.m., families skated on a temporary 24′ x 60′ rink in The Village of the Branch parking lot. The Smithtown Fire Department escorted Santa Claus to the event, and the day also included food vendors, music by DJ Paul and more. According to a press release from the chamber, the goal of the ice skating event was “to bring our residents and families back to Main Street and enjoy all that Smithtown offers.” The hope was that families would take advantage of the day out and eat or shop locally after skating. Smithtown’s Ice Skating Rink program was partially funded by grants from Suffolk County Office of Economic Development and Suffolk County Legislators Leslie Kennedy (R-Nesconset) and Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga), according to the chamber.