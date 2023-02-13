Wrestlers compete at Suffolk championships

Mount Sinai’s Derek Menechino competes at 126 pounds. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai’s Brayden Fahrbach competes at 132 pounds. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham Wading River’s Thomas Palumbo competes at 138 pounds. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai’s Matt Cuccinello competes at 138 pounds. Photo by Bill Landon
Liam Rogers, at 152 pounds, competes for Port Jefferson. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai’s Shane Wells competes at 102 pounds. Photo by Bill Landon
Gavin Mangano, of Shoreham-Wading River, competes at 110 pounds. Photo by Bill Landon
Nick Rodriguez, at 110 pounds, competes for Port Jefferson. Photo by Bill Landon
Frank D’Elia, at 118 pounds, competes for Port Jefferson. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai’s Derek Menechino competes at 126 pounds. Photo by Bill Landon
The grapplers of Port Jefferson narrowly missed top honors in the Robert Fallot Memorial Suffolk County Div. II wrestling championships at Mattituck High School on Saturday, Feb. 11.

With an overall team score of 220.5 points, the Royals were just 10 points shy of top-placed finisher John Glenn. Shoreham-Wading River placed third, with 192 points, and Mount Sinai followed with 159.5. 

Port Jefferson’s Liam Rogers and SWR’s Thomas Palumbo made it to the final round. Mount Sinai’s Derek Menechino reached the final round at 126 pounds. Shoreham’s Gavin Mangano took top honors at 110 pounds, along with Brayden Fahrbach of Mount Sinai at 132 pounds.

— Photos by Bill Landon

