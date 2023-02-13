Paw Prints: Meet Meow, Minion, Nichie and Bonnie!

Welcome to the 14th edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!

Meet Meow & Minion

These two brothers were going door to door crying to get into people’s homes until a Good Samaritan brought them to the Smithtown Animal Shelter in December. Estimated to be approximately 7 months old, they are shy at first but incredibly sweet once they decide to trust you. Minion had a bad injury that led to the loss of his eye, but he is happy and healthy otherwise. These siblings are bonded and would like to be adopted together if possible. For more information or to set up a meet and greet, call 631-360-7575.

Meet Nichie

This adorable and sweet girl is looking for love. She was brought to the Brookhaven Animal Shelter by an Animal Control Officer after being taken out of a bad situation. She arrived a bit shy and nervous, but she has so many friends now and has really come a long way with socialization. Currently she is available and actively looking for her soul-mate. Nichie is playful and energetic yet gentle and affectionate. She is a big girl, very strong, not a jumper, and loves attention and toys.

Nichie is continuing to work on her social skills, loves her dog bed, sits on command and is very treat motivated. She will do best with kids over the age of 16 as she can be hand shy and shows mild bone guarding. No cats please and she will require a meet and greet with a dog. Nichie is 62.6 pounds, three years young, up to date on vaccinations, micro-chipped and heartworm negative. If you would like to meet her, please visit www.Brookhavenny.gov/AnimalShelter and submit a matchmaker application or call 631-451-6955.

Meet Bonnie

Bonnie is a 2-year-old, female pittie mix currently up for adoption at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter. This sweetheart is gentle, good with kids ages 10 and up, and prefers to be the only pet in the home. She will give you so much love that you won’t need another four-legged friend. She is a snuggle bug and loves every person she meets! If you are interested in meeting Bonnie, please visit www.Brookhavenny.gov/AnimalShelter and submit a matchmaker application or call 631-451-6955.

