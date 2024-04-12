Woman injured when shots fired into Mastic Beach home

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in

Mastic Beach on April 11.

Seventh Precinct officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired from the roadway into an occupied house, located on Woodside Road, at approximately 10:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in the arm. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other injuries.

Detectives believe the house was targeted. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.