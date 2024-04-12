Suffolk County Police to hold property auction April 17

1 of 5

Are you looking for an amazing deal? Here is an opportunity for you! The Suffolk County Police Department will hold a property auction on April 17 at the Property Section, located at 30 Yaphank Ave. in Yaphank. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of jewelry and select property on Tuesday, April 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Among the items being auctioned are jewelry, watches, power tools, electronics, and bicycles. Participants must be at least 18 years old to bid. All items are sold in “as is” condition and must be purchased with cash. For more information visit www.suffolkpd.org or click here.