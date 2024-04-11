Elaine’s Restaurant and Bar opens in East Setauket

1 of 7

Elaine’s Restaurant and Bar, 316 Main Street in East Setauket celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 4.

The event was attended by Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich, members of the Three Village Chamber of Commerce, Laurie Vetere from Suffolk County Legislator Steve Englebright’s office, friends and family who wished owners Elaine and Enzo Micali the best of luck in their new venture.

The former location of the Japanese restaurant Tai Show North, the restaurant has been completely renovated and is now serving simple, seasonal Italian dishes combined with classic American fare with a happy hour Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., outdoor dining and takeout available. For more information, call 631-678-1950 or visit www.elaines-setauket.com.