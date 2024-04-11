Shelter Pet of the Week: Maximus

MEET MAXIMUS!

This week’s featured shelter pet is Maximus, patiently waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for his furever home. This medium haired boy just turned five in February and is fairly new to the shelter. He was loved from the moment he was found outside as a stray kitten. Sadly, his family fell upon hard times and could no longer give him the life he deserves.

While Maximus is adjusting at the shelter and is still heartbroken, it may take him a little time to warm up. Earning his trust is worth its weight in gold…as he will shower you with endless purring, adoration and unconditional love. Maximus has already proven to be a beloved companion and deserves another chance to find his person. Let’s help him find a lifetime of purr-fect memories. Maximus would do best in a quiet home with older children.

If you are interested in meeting this sweet boy, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in the Meet and Greet room.

The Town of Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.