Winners of SCWA Student Poster Contest honored

The winners of the annual student poster contest held by the Suffolk County Water Authority were honored at an event on May 21 at SCWA’s Education Center in Hauppauge. Six students from grades kindergarten through the 8th grade were selected for their artwork that showed the importance of water and ways that it can be protected. More than a hundred entries were submitted by students from across Suffolk County.

Deputy CEO for Operations Joe Pokorny presented the awards and praised the winners, stating, “These young artists have captured the essence of our mission—to safeguard our precious water resources. Although we could only pick a few winners, across the board the students showed their understanding of the importance of water. Their creativity and commitment to environmental stewardship inspire us all.”

Two winners were selected from each age group. Srisha Dey (Parliament Place Elementary, North Babylon) and Theodore Kamm (Park View Elementary School, Kings Park) were selected in the kindergarten to 2nd grade group. Alexandra Bachman and Piper Desoye (both of Lloyd Harbor School, Cold Spring Harbor) for the 3rd to 5th grade group. Abby Adams (West Hollow Middle School, Melville) and Charley Golub (Paul J. Gelinus Jr. High School, Setauket) for the 6th to 8th grade group.

Each winner received a certificate of achievement in recognition of their outstanding work. Their posters will be prominently displayed in the SCWA Education Center throughout the year, helping to educate visitors about drinking water and how to best protect this critical resource.