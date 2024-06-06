Let’s Eat: Lemon and lime bar recipes for any occasion

By Heidi Sutton

While lemon and lime are traditional summer flavors, you can add a little extra to your gatherings — from picnics and brunches — with these refreshing and flavorful desserts. Quick and easy to make, these Lemon Bars feature a soft crust and a tangy, sweet filling topped with powdered sugar while these Lime Cheesecake Bars are rich and creamy with just the right amount of tartness.

Lemon Bars

Recipe courtesy of Better Homes and Gardens

YIELD: Makes 32 to 36 bars

INGREDIENTS:

Nonstick cooking spray

2 cups, plus 3 tablespoons, all-purpose flour, divided

1/2 cup powdered sugar, plus for topping

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup butter

4 eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon lemon zest

3/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup light cream, half-and-half or milk

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 350° F. Line 9-by-13-inch baking pan with foil; allow overhang. Grease foil with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. In large bowl, whisk 2 cups flour, 1/2 cup powdered sugar, cornstarch and salt. Using pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles crumbs. Press mixture into bottom of baking pan. Bake 18-20 minutes.

To make filling: In medium bowl, whisk eggs, sugar, remaining flour, lemon zest, lemon juice and light cream. Pour filling over hot crust. Bake 15-20 minutes. Cool completely on wire rack. Grasp foil overhang and lift from pan. Cut into bars. Sprinkle powdered sugar over bars before serving.

Lime Cheesecake Bars

Recipe courtesy of Eagle Brand

YIELD: Makes 18 to 20 bars

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup sugar

7 tablespoons butter or margarine, softened and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 egg yolk, beaten

1/3 cup flaked coconut, packed

2 (8-ounce) packages plain cream cheese, softened

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

2 eggs

1/2 cup lime juice

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 400°F. With mixer fitted with flat paddle, combine flour and sugar; add butter and egg yolk; blend until combined. Mix in coconut. Press dough evenly into bottom of greased 13×9-inch glass baking dish. Bake 12 to 14 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F. With mixer, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Gradually beat in sweetened condensed milk until smooth. Add eggs; mix until just combined. Stir in lime juice. Pour batter over baked crust. Once oven has cooled to 350°F, bake 17 to 22 minutes or until center is set. Cool. Cover and chill 2 hours before serving.