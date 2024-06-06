The Wine Connoisseur: The Virginia Governor’s Cup Wine Competition

By Bob Lipinski

Earlier this year, judges sampled over 750 of the best Virginia wines from across the Commonwealth. With 79 wineries receiving 137 Gold Medals, the highest 12 ranking red, white, and sparkling wines make up the 2024 “Governor’s Cup® Competition.”

I had an opportunity to sample six of the 12 highest ranking wines. Here are my tasting notes.

NV Crosskeys Vineyards, “Blanc de Noirs,” Brut, Shenandoah Valley, Virginia. (100% Pinot Noir) Citrus scented aroma with wondrous flavors of cherry, apples, and baked bread. Dry with notes of orange, gingerbread, and bitter almond with a creamy finish. A top-notch sparkling wine. Pair this bubbly with light fruit tarts or an apple crisp.

2022 October One Vineyard “Albariño,” Leesburg, Virginia. Pale golden color with a perfumed aroma of apricots, mango, kiwi, and white flowers. It’s dry with mouth-watering orange citrus notes and tasting almost like a green apple Jolly Rancher! Try it with fish tacos or vegetable tempura.

2022 Paradise Springs Winery “Petit Manseng,” Clifton, Northern Virginia. (Aged in “concrete eggs” for seven months.) Very aromatic with tropical fruit notes of pineapple, mango, and papaya. Dry with rich flavors of peach, pear, and dried apricot. Lemon and green apple aftertaste. Grilled halibut with a lemon-butter sauce works for me.

2019 Cave Ridge Vineyard “Fossil Hill Reserve” Red Wine, Shenandoah Valley, Virginia. (Blend of 60% Cabernet Franc, 20% Cabernet Sauvignon, 20% Petit Verdot) (Aged in both French and Hungarian oak barrels for 14 months.) Medium-full bouquet of dark fruit- black currants, cherries, and blackberries. Medium-bodied with flavors of black plums, tea, black olives, and vanilla. Still tannic with a pleasing aftertaste. Enjoy with a rack of lamb and spicy wild rice.

2019 Breaux Vineyards, The Fog “Nebbiolo Reserve,” Purcellville, Northern Virginia. (Aged 18 months in 85% French and 15% American oak barrels) Garnet red with a full bouquet and taste of black fruit, overripe cherries, balsam, spicy chocolate, and dried tobacco. Dry and warming with additional flavors of red licorice, cassis, and oak. The finish is balanced, and the aftertaste is quite long and pleasing. Pair with a blackened steak and gilled Romaine lettuce.

2017 Bluestone Vineyard “Petit Verdot,” Shenandoah Valley, Virginia. (Aged 22 months in American oak barrels). Deep, dark colored with an earthy, dark berry bouquet with flavors of black licorice, plums, dark chocolate, and vanilla. Additional hints of earth, nutmeg, smoke, and pencil shavings. Serve with smoky pulled pork and a side of grilled mushrooms.

Bob Lipinski is the author of 10 books, including “101: Everything You Need To Know About Whiskey” and “Italian Wine & Cheese Made Simple” (available on Amazon.com). He consults and conducts training seminars on Wine, Spirits, and Food and is available for speaking engagements. He can be reached at www.boblipinski.com OR [email protected]