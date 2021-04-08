Winners of Art League of Long Island’s ‘Go APE’ exhibit announced

1 of 3

The Art League of Long Island in Dix Hills recently announced the winners of its 14th annual “Go APE” Advanced Placement Student Exhibition which features 2-D and 3-D works by 124 students from 37 Long Island High Schools. Award-winning artist, artist community organizer, and the Art League Program Manager Andrea Lawl Manning selected award of excellence winners and honorable mentions.

“The Go APE exhibition is one of our most exciting exhibitions every year,” said Manning. “The strength of the work in this exhibition made the jurying process incredibly difficult. The last year pokes its way into this show as a whole, and certainly into the pieces of our winners. Ideas about life, loneliness and isolation, cultural and social issues weave into these works. These evocative, thought provoking, and conceptually mature pieces are bolstered by achievement in technique, and skillful manipulation of medium. There is an authenticity, a boldness, and an honesty in the works of these young artists. Through these works we see a complicated world through their eyes,” she added.

The following students have been selected for awards:

Awards of Excellence:

◆ Kristine Zhou, Syosset High School, Caged, colored pencil and white tape on white paper

◆ Keren Dial, Valley Stream South High School, Cultivating the Mustard, colored pencil

◆ Jordan Brand, Baldwin HS, Illusion is Illumination, acrylic on watercolor paper

◆ Sarah Hauk, Sayville High School, White Wash, acrylic painting

◆ Emma Romano, Oceanside High School, Cultural Cleanse, photography

◆ Kathryn Yi, Jericho High School, Connection, pencil drawing

◆ Aleena Abraham, Hicksville High School, Tenderness, oil on canvas

Honorable Mentions:

◆ Angela Jang, Syosset High School, Dental Repair, colored pencil, foam core and rubber bands

◆ Kayla Timpanaro, Earl L. Vandermeulen High School, Things We Left Behind, acrylic and ink

◆ Ava Fama, Plainedge High School, The Curtains, acrylic on canvas

◆ Teddy Angelopoulos, Long Beach High School, Skulls, mixed media

◆ Ethan Koenig, Northport High School, Emptied, 3D computer modeling

◆ Alyssa Paino, H. Frank Carey High School, Too Much Pressure, oil pastel

◆ Eleanor Dexter, Mount Sinai High School, Summer’s Sanctuary, watercolor and fine liners

The virtual exhibit close date has been extended to April 9 and is on view at the Art League’s website at www.artleagueli.org.The virtual gallery format allows the viewer to “stroll the gallery” in the virtual rooms, or view the artworks online in an “at a glance” format.

For more information, please call 631-462-5400.