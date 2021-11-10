1 of 5

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its MainStage season with White Christmas from Nov. 11 to Jan. 2, 2022.

Based on the beloved film, this heartwarming adaptation follows vaudeville stars and veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they head to Vermont to pursue romance with a duo of beautiful singing sisters. This family classic features beloved songs by Irving Berlin including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “How Deep Is The Ocean” and the perennial favorite, White Christmas.The cast of WHITE CHRISTMAS

Directed by Matt Kunkel with choreography by Drew Humphrey, the cast features DARIEN CRAGO as Judy Haynes, MEADOW NGUY as Betty Haynes, DANIEL PLIMPTON as Phil Davis and AARON YOUNG as Bob Wallace.

The cast includes ANNABELLE DEANER as Susan Waverly, KEITH LEE GRANT as General Henry

Waverly, and SUZANNE MASON as Martha.

The ensemble includes NICK ABBOTT, EMILY APPLEBAUM, JUSTIN CAMPBELL, SYDNEY

CHOW, JOSHUA KEEN, ELIZABETH MCGUIRE, NICK MONALDO, TERRY PALASZ, RYAN

RODINO, EVAN SHEETS, JULIA SPRINGER, STEPHEN VALENTI, MAYA IMANI, and AUSTIN

IOVANNIA.

Tickets are $80 for matinees and on Saturday evenings, $75 all other performances. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.