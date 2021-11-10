Town of Brookhaven completes nine-road Farmingville paving project

Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro and Councilman Kevin LaValle have announced the completion of a nine-road paving project in Farmingville.

Prior to paving, crews cleaned drains and made concrete improvements, including replacing damaged concrete curbing and aprons. In addition, two new drains were installed on Linden Lane to alleviate flooding concerns. The total cost for this project was approximately $427,600.

Roads paved during this paving project include: Basswood Lane, Clematis Path, Dorchester Court, Evans Lane, Firwood Drive, Linden Lane, Sambi Court, Simon Court, and Spruce Circle.

“The roads in this residential neighborhood had greatly deteriorated. I am happy we were able to include their resurfacing in our 2021 paving season. Motorists, pedestrians and residents can now enjoy a safer and smoother ride,” said Superintendent Losquadro.

“I thank Superintendent Losquadro and the Highway Department for repaving Linden Lane and the surrounding roads, making it safer for all who use them. The Town is committed to improving our infrastructure and we will be completing more projects like this in the future,” added Councilman LaValle.