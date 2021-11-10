Remembering Lynn Frietag Jordan

Retired Mount Sinai school nurse Lynn Frietag Jordan’s love for her community didn’t come to an end with her passing. Lynn passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 3, 2021 at the age of 80.

Lynn married the love of her life, G. Douglas Jordan, on Sept. 16, 1961 after receiving special permission from Bellevue School of Nursing at New York University. She then completed her nursing degree in 1962.

She and Doug initially made their home in Port Jefferson Station, NY where their daughter Phyllis was born. In 1975 they moved to Mount Sinai, welcoming daughters Katherine and Elizabeth into their lives.

Lynn was a consummate community volunteer who worked tirelessly throughout her life to make the lives of the young people in her community better. She served on local PTSA, Suffolk County Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, was a founding member of the Mount Sinai Friends of the Arts, and later served on the Mount Sinai School Board.

It is through her three daughters, her granddaughter, Emily, her sister Cynthia Freitag, and all those whose lives she impacted over decades of service to her community that she will live on.

Visitations will be at the Branch Funeral Home, located at 551 NY-25A in Miller Place, NY 11764 on Monday, Nov. 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Services will begin at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Lynn’s family would like to ask for donations to be made to Hope House Ministries. Donations can be made online at hhm.org/donate-online.