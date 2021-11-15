Whaling Museum hosts Music Trivia Night Nov. 18

Join the Whaling Museum of Cold Spring Harbor for an online music-themed night of trivia on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. From whale songs to sea shanties to cricket chirps to Mozart to Broadway to the Beatles to Beyonce, join them for a tune-filled evening with trivia questions about music in film, television, art, nature, and history. For adults. Free to play, $10 donation appreciated. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org. For more information, call 631-367-3418.